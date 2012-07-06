Dominic Named WKYC Interim ND

News veteran Virgil Dominic has been named WKYC Cleveland interim news director. He takes over for Rita Andolsen, who is now director of advocacy and community initiatives for parent Gannett.

Dominic has been a "talent mentor" and consultant at WKYC for the past six years. He first worked at the station in 1965.

"I can't think of anyone better positioned to help guide our staff through the coverage challenges of the Summer Olympics and fall's primetime launch than Virgil. He began his career at WKYC as a main anchor and set the tone for the region's rich history of journalistic excellence," said Brooke Spectorsky, WKYC president and general manager.

WKYC has been working out how to best tap the skills of high-profile anchor Russ Mitchell, who arrived in Cleveland in January after a long run as anchor at CBS News.