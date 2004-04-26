Domestic Divas Duel on ABC

Domestic divas will face off in a new ABC two-night reality special, The Great Domestic Showdown.

The show—which will air Tuesday and Wednesday, May 25 and 26 at 10 p.m., features six contestants proving their skills in decorating, cooking, gardening, entertaining, home improvement and hosting a gala event.

The show will be hosted by Adam Carolla (The Man Show, Crank Yankers and Loveline). With that background, Carolla seems a strange choice for this show, but he says he's got the goods. "I see this as my coming out party," he says. "Not in a gay way, but I certainly wouldn't call it straight."

The competition will be judged by Sandra Lee, host of the Food Network's Semi-Homemade; Robert Verdi, host of the Discovery Channel's Surprise by Design; and Govind Armstrong, one of LA's top chefs.

The winner will get a deal with Disney-owned Hyperion Books, an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America and a show pilot.

The Great Domestic Showdown comes from feature film producer Barry Josephson, executive producer Mindy Moore and executive producer John Saade, in association with Michael Davies' Diplomatic Television.

