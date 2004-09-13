Dolgin Says YES

Former Fox Sports Network chief Tracy Dolgin has agreed to join New York regional sports channel Yankees Entertainment & Sports Network as president and CEO. He takes over for former YES chief Leo Hindery, who exited last spring.

Dolgin, a New York native and self-proclaimed "Yankee fanatic", is a cable and regional sports veteran. At Fox Sports, he headed 20 regional sports channels. He previously was COO for Fox Liberty Cable, the parent company for Fox’s sports channels and FX, and also served as head of marketing for Fox Broadcasting.

Since launching in March 2002, YES, which airs New York Yankees and New Jersey Nets games, has had its share of stumbles, most significantly its battles with Cablevision over carriage.

Now, though, the network has multi-year deals with the area’s major operators and Dolgin can focus on programming.

To his relief, Dolgin can finally root loudly for his Yankees.

At Fox, he recalled cheering for the Yankees to sweep the San Diego Padres in the World Series, "even though it would have cost [Fox] millions."

In regional sports, he says, passionate fans translate to a successful business. "They care more, they watch more, they feel an emotional attachment. That doesn’t exist in any other kind of television programming."