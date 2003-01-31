Dolgin exits Fox Sports Net
Tracy Dolgin is exiting as president of Fox Sports Net, a partnership
between Fox Sports and Rainbow Media Corp.
Fox Sports Networks president Bob Thompson, who already oversees Fox's wholly
owned international and domestic sports channels, will add Fox Sports Net to his
charges.
Dolgin passed up a new contract and said he will pursue entrepreneurial
opportunities in media, possibly in extreme sports.
Dolgin, a 10-year Fox veteran, said he sees 'unique
opportunities right now to start companies and turn companies
around.'
