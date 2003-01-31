Dolgin exits Fox Sports Net

Tracy Dolgin is exiting as president of Fox Sports Net, a partnership

between Fox Sports and Rainbow Media Corp.

Fox Sports Networks president Bob Thompson, who already oversees Fox's wholly

owned international and domestic sports channels, will add Fox Sports Net to his

charges.

Dolgin passed up a new contract and said he will pursue entrepreneurial

opportunities in media, possibly in extreme sports.

Dolgin, a 10-year Fox veteran, said he sees 'unique

opportunities right now to start companies and turn companies

around.'