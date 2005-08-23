Dole Stumps For Shield Law

Former Vice President Bob Dole, who is stumping for a federal shield law, told Wolf Blitzer on CNN Tuesday that he thought the Judge's jailing of New York Times reporter Judith Miller (now in its 48th day) had gone from coersion to punishment and said she should be released.

She is obviously not going to talk, said Dole, who said he had visited her in jail.

Miller last month told a federal court in Washington she would not testify and was immediately sent to an Alexandria, Va., jail time to try to compel her to provide information relating to a fedral investigation into the leak of the name of CIA employee Valerie Plame.

A federal shield law would protect journalists from prosecution for refusing to divulge confidential sources.