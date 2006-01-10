Dolby Surrounds Torino With Sound
By Glen Dickson
Dolby Laboratories says that both NBC and Universal HD will offer full Dolby Digital 5.1-channel “surround sound” for their high-definition broadcasts of next month’s Torino Olympic Winter Games.
NBC will use Dolby E compressed audio technology to transport the multichannel audio signal from Torino to its New York and Los Angeles broadcast centers, and Dolby will supply multiple encoders and decoders for NBC’s use at individual sports venues, the International Broadcast Centre in Torino and NBC’s U.S. broadcast centers.
A Dolby engineer will also be onsite in Italy to provide equipment support and expertise in multichannel audio mixing and encoding.
