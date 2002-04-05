Dolby quiets NAB
Dolby is introducing the LM100 loudness meter at NAB. Designed to address
loudness inconsistencies between channels and programs, the $2,995 unit allows
broadcasters to eliminate subjective loudness differences.
Also new from Dolby is the DP564 multichannel audio decoder ($4,900); it
decodes and monitors Dolby Digital, Dolby Surround and PCM soundtracks and has
Dolby Digital Surround EX and Pro Logic II decoding.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.