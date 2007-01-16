Dolans Raise Offer for Cablevision
By WSJ
Dolan's Raise Offer for Cablevision
A potential showdown over the fate of Cablevision Systems Corp. stands to test the limits of how well board directors and shareholders can organize to fight a "take private" plan offered by controlling shareholders of a public company.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.