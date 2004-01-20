Dolan Eyes Spectrum Bids

Chuck Dolan’s Cablevision Systems Corp. last week sneaked into the bidding on spectrum slated for a new pay-TV/broadband service that will compete with cable and DBS.

On the eve of the Jan. 14 opening bids, Cablevision quietly told the FCC it will join DTV Norwich, which is led by former U.K. cable magnate George Blumenthal.

Through eight auction rounds Friday, Blumenthal and Cablevision’s $27 million in bids were besting the $13.5 million of leading rival South.com, which is backed by Charlie Ergen’s EchoStar.