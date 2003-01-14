Dolan exits A&E

In the latest management shakeup at A&E Network, the executive in charge

of its franchise Biography series is exiting the network.

CarolAnne Dolan, executive producer of Biography and a network vice

president, will depart in the next few weeks.

Even though long-running Biography has lost some of its luster in

recent years, it remains the backbone of A&E's schedule.

Executive VP and general manager Abbe Raven and new

senior VP of programming Robert DeBitetto are still high on

Biography, which typically scores an average 1.0 rating, on par with

A&E's 2002 prime-time average.