Dolan exits A&E
In the latest management shakeup at A&E Network, the executive in charge
of its franchise Biography series is exiting the network.
CarolAnne Dolan, executive producer of Biography and a network vice
president, will depart in the next few weeks.
Even though long-running Biography has lost some of its luster in
recent years, it remains the backbone of A&E's schedule.
Executive VP and general manager Abbe Raven and new
senior VP of programming Robert DeBitetto are still high on
Biography, which typically scores an average 1.0 rating, on par with
A&E's 2002 prime-time average.
