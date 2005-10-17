Dolan Doing Well After Heart Surgery

Cablevision Systems CEO James Dolan underwent successful heart bypass surgery Monday, the company said in a statement released late Monday:

“Following his admission to the hospital over the weekend, Cablevision President and CEO James Dolan underwent successful heart bypass surgery this afternoon.The doctors report that there were no unusual occurrences and that Mr. Dolan is currently in the recovery phase.Moreover, the doctors expect a full and complete recovery and the resumption of normal activity.The company will have no further comment at this time.”



Sensing a problem, the 50-year-old executive drove himself to a hospital Saturday.

Dolan and his father, Chairman Chuck Dolan, are in the midst of trying to take Cablevision private, keep the system operations for themselves, and spin networks unit Rainbow Media back out to the public.