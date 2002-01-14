Dolan boosts Red Sox bid

Cablevision Systems Corp. chairman Charles Dolan stabbed again at acquiring

Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox, making a new $740 million bid for the

team.

The team's owners last month accepted a $700 million bid from Florida

financier John Henry, former San Diego Padres owner Tom Werner and The New York

Times Co.

But Dolan wants the team and its interest in New England Sports Network.

Cablevision already has a portfolio of other regional cable

networks.