Dolan boosts Red Sox bid
Cablevision Systems Corp. chairman Charles Dolan stabbed again at acquiring
Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox, making a new $740 million bid for the
team.
The team's owners last month accepted a $700 million bid from Florida
financier John Henry, former San Diego Padres owner Tom Werner and The New York
Times Co.
But Dolan wants the team and its interest in New England Sports Network.
Cablevision already has a portfolio of other regional cable
networks.
