DOJ wants more info on Hispanic, Univision

Univision Communications Inc. said Thursday that the Department of Justice

has asked for more information regarding its pending purchase of Hispanic

Broadcasting Corp.

This was the second such request, but the companies said

they still expect to close the deal by year's end.

Univision, the No. 1 Spanish-language television group in the United States,

announced in June that it would use its stock to buy radio giant HBC.

Immediately following that announcement, radio rival Spanish Broadcasting

System Inc. sued HBC and one of its major shareholders, Clear Channel

Communications Inc., accusing them of antitrust violations.