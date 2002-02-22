DOJ wants longer Comcast, AT&T review

The U.S. Justice Department has asked for more information about Comcast

Corp.'s proposed takeover of AT&T Broadband after one month of reviewing the

proposed combination under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.

It's no surprise: AT&T Corp. and Comcast had figured

that the DOJ review would take most of this year, and no one imagined that a

deal of this size would simply coast through the usual 30-day review that

smaller deals frequently get by with.