DOJ wants longer Comcast, AT&T review
The U.S. Justice Department has asked for more information about Comcast
Corp.'s proposed takeover of AT&T Broadband after one month of reviewing the
proposed combination under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.
It's no surprise: AT&T Corp. and Comcast had figured
that the DOJ review would take most of this year, and no one imagined that a
deal of this size would simply coast through the usual 30-day review that
smaller deals frequently get by with.
