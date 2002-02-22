DOJ OKs GVG, Thomson deal
Thomson Multimedia's acquisition of Grass Valley Group took one step closer to completion when the Department of Justice signed off on the deal.
There are some additional steps to be taken before the deal is closed, but
sources said that if everything goes as planned, it will be done within the next
30 days.
