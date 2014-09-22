DOJ, FTC OK With Sinclair Purchase of KSNV-TV

Justice and the Federal Trade Commission don't have any issues with Sinclair's purchase of KSNV-TV Las Vegas.

That came in an early termination listing released by the FTC, which signals that there are no antitrust issues with the station sale that would require conditioning the deal or suing to block it (what the FTC and DOJ are terminating early is the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust review triggered by any deals valued at more than $75 million.).

That listing signals that the FCC will likely be OK with the deal as well, since it usually coordinates its station reviews with Justice, which handles most of the station antitrust reviews.

Sinclair said Sept. 3 it was buying the station from Intermountain West for $120 million.