Doh! Simpsons Tops WGAs

Fox's The Simpsons nabbed four nominations for Writers Guild Awards in the animation category, claiming more nods for writing than any television program.

That program helped bring Fox's total to 8 nominations, placing it in a tie for first with PBS, whose count was boosted by lauds for its documentaries.

HBO, which claimed the most golden statues at this year's Emmys, got seven nods.

Among shows, 60 Minutes II, got an appropriate two nods--one for a show on heart transplants and one on Martha Stewart.

HBO's Sex and the City and NBC's long-running The West Wing each claimed two nominations.

The Guiding Light was spotlighed for best writing on a daytime serial, an awardit is sure to win since the CBS soap was the only show named in that category. The nominated writers probably still have to wait to claim their statue at the Feb. 19 awards ceremony, though.

Here's a list of nominees for writing in key categories:

Episodic Drama:

West Wing, NBC, John Sacret Young & Josh Singer, Memorial Day

West Wing, NBC, Debora Cahn, The Supremes

Six Feet Under, HBO, Craig Wright, Falling into Place

Sopranos, HBO, Terence Winter, Long Term Parking

Episodic Comedy:

Sex and the City, HBO, Jenny Bicks and Cindy Chupack, Splat!

Sex and the City, HBO, Julie Rottenberg & Elisa Zuritsky, The Ick Factor

Arrested Development, FOX, Jim Vallely & Mitchell Hurwitz, Pier Pressure

Wonderfalls , Fox, Bryan Fuller, Story By Todd Holland, Pilot

Malcolm in the Middle, FOX, Neil Thompson, Ida's Boyfriend

Long Form - Original

Redemption, FX, J.T. Allen

Something the Lord Made, HBO, Peter Silverman and Robert Caswell

Spinning Boris, Showtime, Yuri Zeltser & Cary Bickley

Long Form - Adapted

Cavedweller, Showtime, Anne Meredith

The Wool Cap, TNT, William H. Macy & Steven Schachter

Angels in America, HBO, Tony Kushner

Animation