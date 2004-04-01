D'oh! Me the Money

Just because animated characters can't strike, that doesn't mean their voices have to stick around.

Going into its 16th season, the cast of The Simpsons has now sat out two table reads over the past few while they lobby for more money.

Each voice actor makes $125,000 per episode, according to published reports, but they are pushing to make $360,000 each, a salary that would pay the six major cast members $8 million annually.

While $360,000 an episode is nowhere near the what the cast of Friends, or Kelsey Grammer or Ray Romano pull down per episode, each Simpson episode only takes between six and eight hours to doleaving Dan Castellaneta, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, Yeardley Smith, Julie Kavner and Nancy Cartwright plenty of time for other projects.

Still, The Simpsons is a global empire, worth at least $1 billion in revenue to Twentieth Century Fox Television and James L. Brooks' Gracie Films. The actors argue they deserve a bigger bite of that doughnut.