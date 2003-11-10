D’oh! Fox Reveals Dough
Fox Cable Networks Group is digging to find out who sent an e-mail last week revealing the salaries of Fox employees, from top brass on down, and it may take legal action against the individuals.
The e-mail went out to Fox Cable staffers, which includes Fox Sports, FX and National Geographic Channel.
A Fox Cable spokesperson would say only, "We can’t comment on criminal matters."
