D’oh! Fox Reveals Dough

By

Fox Cable Networks Group is digging to find out who sent an e-mail last week revealing the salaries of Fox employees, from top brass on down, and it may take legal action against the individuals.

The e-mail went out to Fox Cable staffers, which includes Fox Sports, FX and National Geographic Channel.

A Fox Cable spokesperson would say only, "We can’t comment on criminal matters."