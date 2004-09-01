Dog Day of August

A&E’s latest reality show, Dog the Bounty Hunter, about a family of bounty hunters, drew a crowd of interested onlookers, 3.2 million viewers, for its Aug. 31 premiere. That's almost triple A&E’s usual prime time audience.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Dog delivered 1.8 million viewers and another 1.9 million adults 25-54 tuned in. The series airs on A&E Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

