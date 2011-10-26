Doerr Tapped for Smith Media's Northeast Stations

Former WLNE Providence General Manager Steve Doerr was named vice president and group manager of Smith Media's New York/New England region, with oversight of WFFF-WVNY Burlington and WKTV Utica. The stations are Fox, ABC and NBC affiliates, with a pair of CW subchannels too.

Doerr was made available upon his ouster from WLNE in April following Citadel Communications' acquisition of the station.

"Steve is an exceptional individual and a seasoned broadcast executive with diverse expertise in all key facets of television station management," said Michael Granados, Smith Media's vice president and CEO. "We are confident Steve's passion and experience in the television industry will take our Vermont and New York based properties to new levels in the communities they serve."

"I'm honored to join Smith Media's senior management team and to be entrusted with leading Smith's properties in New England and New York," said Doerr. "These are five dynamic, network-affiliated stations that are poised for continued growth. We're committed to quality content and creating outstanding value for our investors, advertisers, viewers and employees."

Doerr's resume includes president and general manager of KXAS Dallas and senior VP of news, programming and creative development and VP chief quality officer for the NBC owned station group.