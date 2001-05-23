Doerr open at NBC owned-stations unit

Stephen Doerr has been named senior vice president of news, programming and

creative development for the NBC-owned TV-stations division.

Doerr is currently president and general manager of NBC's owned station in

Dallas, KXAS(TV). He assumes his new post June 4.

Doerr, 39, will be responsible for programming development for the station

group, including the negotiation of all syndicated program deals. He's also

charged with digitizing the news and creative-services operations at the

network's 13 owned TV stations. And he'll coordinate groupwide news coverage and

serve as a liaison with other NBC divisions as part of an effort to find new

ways to share resources and programming.

Doerr has been head of KXAS since 1999 and, before that, he was a vice

president at the NBC owned-stations division. From 1993 through 1998, he was

vice president and news director at WCAU-TV Philadelphia.

There was no word on a replacement for Doerr at KXAS.