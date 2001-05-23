Doerr open at NBC owned-stations unit
Stephen Doerr has been named senior vice president of news, programming and
creative development for the NBC-owned TV-stations division.
Doerr is currently president and general manager of NBC's owned station in
Dallas, KXAS(TV). He assumes his new post June 4.
Doerr, 39, will be responsible for programming development for the station
group, including the negotiation of all syndicated program deals. He's also
charged with digitizing the news and creative-services operations at the
network's 13 owned TV stations. And he'll coordinate groupwide news coverage and
serve as a liaison with other NBC divisions as part of an effort to find new
ways to share resources and programming.
Doerr has been head of KXAS since 1999 and, before that, he was a vice
president at the NBC owned-stations division. From 1993 through 1998, he was
vice president and news director at WCAU-TV Philadelphia.
There was no word on a replacement for Doerr at KXAS.
