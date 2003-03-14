Doerr joins Raycom duop

Steve Doerr, veteran newsman and a former station general manager, has

returned to local news, and to his hometown of Cleveland, as news director for

Raycom Media's duopoly comprising WOIO(TV), a CBS affiliate, and WUAB(TV), a UPN

affiliate.

Doerr replaces Leesa Dillon, who left the stations in January.

Doerr was senior vice president of news, programming and creative

development when he left NBC a year ago.

Previously, he'd been GM at KXAS-TV Dallas, WCAU(TV) Philadelphia and WRC-TV

Washington, D.C.