Doebler Takes Over WMAQ Chicago

David Doebler has been named president and general manager of WMAQ Chicago, effective immediately. He departs WVIT Hartford-New Haven, a sister NBC Owned Television Station property.

He was the WVIT general manager for the past eight years and succeeds Larry Wert in Chicago; Wert departed to become president of local broadcasting for Tribune Company.

"David has done a great job strengthening the competitive position of NBC Connecticut," said Valari Staab, president of NBC Owned Television Stations. "With his leadership abilities, local broadcast experience and record of success, I am confident he has the right skills to steer WMAQ as the station continues its forward progress."

In 2009, Doebler oversaw the design and construction of WVIT's new state-of-the-art broadcast facility. During his tenure, WVIT launched what NBC calls DMA No. 30's largest investigative team. Prior to his time at WVIT, Doebler was president and general manager at WVTM Birmingham. He was previously the VP of creative services and sales for then NBC-owned WNCN Raleigh.

"I could not be more honored to join WMAQ and to work with the very talented team at the station to continue the tremendous momentum in the market," said Doebler. "On a personal note, my family and I have always been very big fans of Chicago and are excited to make it our home."