Doebler Named New WVIT President

David Doebler is joining WVIT Hartford, Conn., as president and general manager of the NBC-owned station.Most recently, Doebler was president and GM for NBC's Birmingham, Ala., station WVTM, a position he had held since 2002. In Hartford, Doebler is taking over for former Station Chief Mark Hoffman, now president of sister cable network CNBC.

"Dave brings a wealth of experience and talent to this new role," Jay Ireland, president of NBC Universal Television Stations, said in a statement. "He is an accomplished leader, who has consistently proven himself at WVTM and in his numerous roles within NBC's Television Stations Division.”

Doebler is a veteran of the NBC O&O system. He served as VP of sales and creative services for NBC's WNCN Raleigh, N.C., and as sales manager and national sales manager for WCAU Philadelphia.