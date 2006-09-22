DOE Slammed in IG Report
Back in March 2005, the Department of Education reassessed its funding for Ready To Learn shows fromm PBS, saying the program needed to be more research-based and targeted to early childhood education for poor children.
It was seen as a smackdown from DOE to noncoms after the flap over an episode of Ready to Learn series Postcards From Buster that featured a lesbian couple.
Now, the grant process for DOE's own poster-program for research-based early childhood education for poor kids, Reading First, has been slammed in a DOE Inspector General's report. "Program officials failed to maintain a control environment that exemplifies management integrity and accountability," the IG concluded, saying tDEO tried to exercise undue control over the curriculum and recommending a laundry list of fixes to make the process more accountable.
DOE Secretary Margaret Spellings has promised to take remedial action.
