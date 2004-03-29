Dodge Buys Into TNT's The Grid

Dodge has ponied up in the mid-seven figures to sign on as an "integrated marketing partner" with TNT on its limited series, The Grid.

The show is a six-hour drama from TNT and the BBC that looks at the war on terror. It is slated for a summer run.

The combination of promotion and advertising includes promotional exclusivity, tune-in spots, TV ads, a sweepstakes, online integration, print ads, billboards and customized vignettes. The deal does not involve product placement, according to Turner VP Sal Petruzzi. "They won't be driving Dodge vehicles," he says.

There will be "attribute vignettes," Petruzzi says, in which similarities between the product and the plot will be promoted. For instance, AT&T at the end of February ran some spots relating to TNT movies tying in the ampersand in the title Batman & Robin with the & in AT&T. The creative isn't done on the Grid vignettes, but we're betting toughness might be one of the common themes.

Dodge will also get a cross-promotion in TNT's adult male-heavy NBA playoff coverage. That will include vignettes in which TNT basketball analyst Craig Sager drives a 2004 Dodge Magnum to varoius 'hot spots' in NBA playoff-game host cities.