‘Documentary Now!’ Renewed For Another Season by IFC

IFC said that it renewed its comedy series Documentary Now!

The series was created by Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers, Rhys Thomas, produced by Broadway Video and executive produced by Lorne Michaels.

The announcement came as parent company AMC Networks presented its more significant programming plans to media buyers at its upfront event Monday.

Aiming to capture the spirit of the show’s comic ambitions, the network’s press release was laden with quotes like this: “This has, and will always be, a cash grab,” said Meyers. “There's money in hyper-specific fake documentaries which is why we keep making them.”

Seven episodes have been ordered for the new season, but no airdate was announced.

“IFC is fully committed to delivering programming for the masses of fans looking for brilliant tributes to both celebrated and obscure documentaries,” Blake Callaway, executive director for IFC said in another quote from the release. “We cannot wait to see what this psychotically talented group behind Documentary Now! comes up with next that will top the previous 52 seasons.”