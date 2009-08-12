Documentary Channel Relaunches As Commercial Service

The Documentary Channel, which debuted nearly four years ago as a public-interest television network, has been relaunched as a fully commercial service.

The Nashville-based service, founded in 2006 by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker Tom Neff, the service's chief creative officer, has entered into a multiyear carriage deal with Dish Network. Deal terms were not disclosed.

