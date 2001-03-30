The Doctor is out
Dr. Laura Schlessinger's daytime TV talk show is history.
The Paramount Domestic Television syndicated show wrapped production Friday
and sources say the controversial series will not be returning for a second
season. Dr. Laura has been at the center of protests from gay and lesbian
groups since before it launched last September. Paramount executives say they
have taped a full season's worth of episodes and that the 232 stations carrying
the talker will have enough to get through the summer. 'We commend Dr. Laura,
her producers and staff for their desire to create an alternative program for
daytime viewers, and are proud of their efforts to do so,' Paramount said.
Dr. Laura was downgraded by CBS O&O's in major markets shortly after it
was launched. Schlessinger continues to host a daily syndicated radio show with
Premiere Radio Networks. A spokeswoman for Schlessinger had no comment, but
she's expected to appear on CNN's Larry King Live tonight (April 2). 'We are thrilled the
program has run its course,' says Cathy Renna, a spokeswoman for GLAAD. 'I
remember when Paramount Domestic TV first went out with the show. They said they
would let the people decide. I think they've done just that.'
'I have mixed feelings about the show ending after one season,' Schlessinger
said in a statement. 'On the one hand, I'm relieved, because taping a one-hour
show for television and then doing three live hours of radio every day was
exhausting. On the other hand, I'm very proud of the show and sad we won't
continue. We set out to create a program that offered daytime audiences a true
alternative and we succeeded. I believe it could have earned a substantial
audience in time, but the television advertiser boycott precluded that.
Ironically, there were no protests by any special interest group about any
single television episode we produced this season.'
