The Doctor is out

Dr. Laura Schlessinger's daytime TV talk show is history.

The Paramount Domestic Television syndicated show wrapped production Friday

and sources say the controversial series will not be returning for a second

season. Dr. Laura has been at the center of protests from gay and lesbian

groups since before it launched last September. Paramount executives say they

have taped a full season's worth of episodes and that the 232 stations carrying

the talker will have enough to get through the summer. 'We commend Dr. Laura,

her producers and staff for their desire to create an alternative program for

daytime viewers, and are proud of their efforts to do so,' Paramount said.

Dr. Laura was downgraded by CBS O&O's in major markets shortly after it

was launched. Schlessinger continues to host a daily syndicated radio show with

Premiere Radio Networks. A spokeswoman for Schlessinger had no comment, but

she's expected to appear on CNN's Larry King Live tonight (April 2). 'We are thrilled the

program has run its course,' says Cathy Renna, a spokeswoman for GLAAD. 'I

remember when Paramount Domestic TV first went out with the show. They said they

would let the people decide. I think they've done just that.'

'I have mixed feelings about the show ending after one season,' Schlessinger

said in a statement. 'On the one hand, I'm relieved, because taping a one-hour

show for television and then doing three live hours of radio every day was

exhausting. On the other hand, I'm very proud of the show and sad we won't

continue. We set out to create a program that offered daytime audiences a true

alternative and we succeeded. I believe it could have earned a substantial

audience in time, but the television advertiser boycott precluded that.

Ironically, there were no protests by any special interest group about any

single television episode we produced this season.'