Doctor Named WWOR TV VP/Station Manager

Dianne Doctor, vice president and news director at WNYW New

York, has been named VP and station manager at sister WWOR, which is licensed to Secaucus, New Jersey. Both are owned by

Fox. She will report to Lew Leone, VP and general manager at WNYW-WWOR.

Byron Harmon, WNYW senior executive producer, succeeds

Doctor as VP and news director at WNYW.

"Dianne has proven she is an effective leader and an

engaged manager who can motivate her team to succeed," said Leone.

"Her New Jersey roots, local news experience and passion for new media

make her the perfect person to lead WWOR-TV into the future."

Before his time at WNYW, Harmon was senior executive

producer of programming for CNN International. Earlier in his career, he was an

executive producer for Fox's WTTG Washington.

"Byron is a US Army veteran, published author and

playwright, and highly accomplished news producer; having someone with such a

unique perspective lead our news team is certainly an asset," said Leone.

"He understands the need for constant evolution in our rapidly changing

environment and I look forward to seeing his influence and creativity on our

newscasts."

Harmon served in the U.S. army during Desert Storm, and has

authored several published novels.

"In our industry, the definition of news is being

redefined and broadened daily and I am looking forward to challenging myself,

as well as my colleagues, to embrace these changes and find new, relevant ways

to present content to our viewers," he said.

Doctor joined WNYW in 2008. Earlier in her career, she was

senior VP and news director at WCBS New York. Before that, she was vice

president and news director at WNBC New York. She also founded a production

company, which developed the New Jersey-targeted website NJMYWAY.com.

"I've lived in New Jersey for over 30 years,

raised my children here, and have witnessed all the Garden State has to offer,

as well as the challenges it faces," she said. "I'm proud to be given

this opportunity to lead WWOR-TV during a particularly exciting and unique time

in our state's history."

WWOR is aligned with MyNetworkTV.