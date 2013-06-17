Doctor Named WWOR TV VP/Station Manager
Dianne Doctor, vice president and news director at WNYW New
York, has been named VP and station manager at sister WWOR, which is licensed to Secaucus, New Jersey. Both are owned by
Fox. She will report to Lew Leone, VP and general manager at WNYW-WWOR.
Byron Harmon, WNYW senior executive producer, succeeds
Doctor as VP and news director at WNYW.
"Dianne has proven she is an effective leader and an
engaged manager who can motivate her team to succeed," said Leone.
"Her New Jersey roots, local news experience and passion for new media
make her the perfect person to lead WWOR-TV into the future."
Before his time at WNYW, Harmon was senior executive
producer of programming for CNN International. Earlier in his career, he was an
executive producer for Fox's WTTG Washington.
"Byron is a US Army veteran, published author and
playwright, and highly accomplished news producer; having someone with such a
unique perspective lead our news team is certainly an asset," said Leone.
"He understands the need for constant evolution in our rapidly changing
environment and I look forward to seeing his influence and creativity on our
newscasts."
Harmon served in the U.S. army during Desert Storm, and has
authored several published novels.
"In our industry, the definition of news is being
redefined and broadened daily and I am looking forward to challenging myself,
as well as my colleagues, to embrace these changes and find new, relevant ways
to present content to our viewers," he said.
Doctor joined WNYW in 2008. Earlier in her career, she was
senior VP and news director at WCBS New York. Before that, she was vice
president and news director at WNBC New York. She also founded a production
company, which developed the New Jersey-targeted website NJMYWAY.com.
"I've lived in New Jersey for over 30 years,
raised my children here, and have witnessed all the Garden State has to offer,
as well as the challenges it faces," she said. "I'm proud to be given
this opportunity to lead WWOR-TV during a particularly exciting and unique time
in our state's history."
WWOR is aligned with MyNetworkTV.
