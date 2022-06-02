Doctor Drama ‘This Is Going to Hurt’ Starts on AMC Plus, Sundance Now
By Michael Malone published
Ben Whishaw plays distressed doctor delivering babies
Medical comedy-drama This Is Going to Hurt, with Ben Whishaw as a harried doctor in the gynecology and obstetrics ward of a busy hospital, premieres June 2 on AMC Plus and Sundance Now. New episodes come out weekly.
The series is based on the Adam Kay memoir with the same name. Kay created the show and executive produces.
Whishaw’s credits include A Very English Scandal and No Time to Die.
This Is Going to Hurt follows Adam (Whishaw), a doctor “who is finding his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy; junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities,” said AMC Plus. “Adam is clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life-and-death decisions, and all the while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him.”
A review in B+C said This Is Going to Hurt offers viewers “a front-row seat for various procedures full of blood, guts and other human matter,” and noted Whishaw’s standout portrayal of Adam. “A fun, animated performance by Whishaw makes for a convincing, moving medical drama,” it reads.
Ambika Mod, Michele Austin and Alex Jennings are also in the cast.
This Is Going To Hurt is commissioned by Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama. Executive producing alongside Kay are Whishaw; Naomi de Pear and Jane Featherstone for Sister; James Farrell for Terrible Productions; Mona Qureshi for BBC One and Dan McDermott for AMC.
Lucy Forbes directs the first four episodes and Tom Kingsley directs the final three. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.