Doctor Drama ‘This Is Going to Hurt’ Starts on AMC Plus, Sundance Now

Medical comedy-drama This Is Going to Hurt, with Ben Whishaw as a harried doctor in the gynecology and obstetrics ward of a busy hospital, premieres June 2 on AMC Plus and Sundance Now. New episodes come out weekly.

The series is based on the Adam Kay memoir with the same name. Kay created the show and executive produces.

Whishaw’s credits include A Very English Scandal and No Time to Die.

This Is Going to Hurt follows Adam (Whishaw), a doctor “who is finding his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy; junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities,” said AMC Plus. “Adam is clinging to his personal life as he is increasingly overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life-and-death decisions, and all the while knowing the hospital parking meter is earning more than him.”

A review in B+C said This Is Going to Hurt offers viewers “a front-row seat for various procedures full of blood, guts and other human matter,” and noted Whishaw’s standout portrayal of Adam. “A fun, animated performance by Whishaw makes for a convincing, moving medical drama,” it reads.

Ambika Mod, Michele Austin and Alex Jennings are also in the cast.

This Is Going To Hurt is commissioned by Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama. Executive producing alongside Kay are Whishaw; Naomi de Pear and Jane Featherstone for Sister; James Farrell for Terrible Productions; Mona Qureshi for BBC One and Dan McDermott for AMC.

Lucy Forbes directs the first four episodes and Tom Kingsley directs the final three. ■