DOCSIS gains ITU approval

Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification 2.0 for cable modems

has been approved by the International Telecommunications Union -- a move that

puts DOCSIS on the road to widespread acceptance, which should result in continued

falling prices for DOCSIS-based cable modems.

The new standard is backwards compatible with earlier DOCSIS standards and

can be used for Internet-protocol-based telephony and video services.

According to Cable Television Laboratories Inc., the improvements in version 2.0 are primarily focused

on the upstream transmission path, offering increased capacity and better

robustness.