DOCSIS gains ITU approval
Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification 2.0 for cable modems
has been approved by the International Telecommunications Union -- a move that
puts DOCSIS on the road to widespread acceptance, which should result in continued
falling prices for DOCSIS-based cable modems.
The new standard is backwards compatible with earlier DOCSIS standards and
can be used for Internet-protocol-based telephony and video services.
According to Cable Television Laboratories Inc., the improvements in version 2.0 are primarily focused
on the upstream transmission path, offering increased capacity and better
robustness.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.