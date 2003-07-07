Doc Tracks 'First' Flicks
Martin Sheen, who plays a fictional president on NBC's The West Wing, was said to be in a studio last week narrating part of a three-hour Bravo documentary, All the President's Movies, about the films that have been shown at the real White House over the past 50 years.
The documentary is slated to debut Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. ET. It includes numerous revelations about presidential film favorites and screening backstories gleaned from First Families, extended families, friends, and even a retired White House projectionist.
According to insiders, here are a few of those revelations, including the war-themed favorites of the Bushes, plus a few that Bravo is said to have left on the cutting-room floor:
- George W. Bush's favorite film: Saving Private Ryan.
- George H.W. Bush's favorite: The Longest Day.
- The only president to screen an X-rated movie: Jimmy Carter. The film: Midnight Cowboy.
- The first film Carter saw in the White House: All the President's Men.
- President Nixon watched Patton
April 25, 1970, the week he bombed Cambodia.
- On the night that the Watergate was broken into, Nixon watched Skin Game, featuring a pair of con men.
- Franklin Roosevelt reportedly wouldn't see Gone With the Wind
because he wanted only short movies with happy endings.
- Both Bill Clinton and Dwight Eisenhower liked High Noon. But Pennsylvanian Eisenhower's favorite was Angels in the Outfield, in which heavenly emissaries aid the Pittsburgh Pirates.
