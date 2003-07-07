Doc Tracks 'First' Flicks

Martin Sheen, who plays a fictional president on NBC's The West Wing, was said to be in a studio last week narrating part of a three-hour Bravo documentary, All the President's Movies, about the films that have been shown at the real White House over the past 50 years.

The documentary is slated to debut Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. ET. It includes numerous revelations about presidential film favorites and screening backstories gleaned from First Families, extended families, friends, and even a retired White House projectionist.

According to insiders, here are a few of those revelations, including the war-themed favorites of the Bushes, plus a few that Bravo is said to have left on the cutting-room floor: