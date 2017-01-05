'Doc McStuffins' Meets Pooh and Friends

Disney Junior plans to air a special episode of Doc McStuffins in which the young toy healer helps the characters from the Winnie the Pooh stories.

The episode debuts Jan. 18, which is National Winnie the Pooh Day.

In the episode, McStuffins and her friends help Pooh characters Tigger, Piglet and Eeyore look for Pooh, who is missing. They find the bear, who rips his fur and needs an emergency repair. McStuffins and Christopher Robin bond over their ability to talk to toys, the network says.

"Winnie the Pooh books and animation have always been hugely important to me, so it's a personal dream come true to be able to bring together the worlds of the Hundred Acre Wood and McStuffinsville, especially since Christopher Robin is the original human famous for talking to his stuffed animals and toys," McStuffins creator and executive producer Chris Nee said. "This episode is an homage to the original Disney animation and storytelling styles, from the original songs, including a hat tip to the Sherman Brothers, to the visuals which evoke old school Winnie the Pooh."

The episode, entitled Into the Hundred Acre Wood!, features two original songs, Follow That Bear! and Think Heavy Thoughts, both written and produced by Michelle Lewis, Kay Hanley and Dan Petty. Winnie the Pooh also sings the Doc McStuffins song I Feel Better.

Guest starring are Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, Travis Oates as Piglet, Peter Cullen as Eeyore and Oliver Bell as Christopher Robin.

Doc McStuffins stars Laya DeLeon Hayes as Doc, Loretta Devine as Hallie, Lara Jill Miller as Lambie, Robbie Rist as Stuffy, Jess Harnell as Chilly, Andre Robinson as Donny McStuffins, Kimberly Brooks as Mom McStuffins, and Gary Anthony Williams as Dad McStuffins.

Into the Hundred Acre Wood! was written by Chris Nee and directed by Brónagh O'Hanlon.