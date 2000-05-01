Dobbs, Turner just saying hello

Everyone says it was nothing, but ex-Moneyline host and former CNN Vice President Lou Dobbs met with Time Warner Vice Chairman Ted Turner last week, leading to speculation that Dobbs might be wooed back to the place where he clashed with CNN President Rick Kaplan. CNN was denying any fire behind the meeting-Turner and Dobbs are old buddies-and Dobbs later said he is happy where he is, as chairman and CEO at Space.com, a new Web site.