CBS News's Doane Named Correspondent for New Quibi Show '60 in 6'

CBS News reporter Seth Doane has been named a correspondent for 60 in 6, a 60 Minutes spin-off that will stream on mobile video streaming platform Quibi.

Doane, who lives in Rome, is a Peabody Award-winning journalist who has been a reporter for the CBS Evening News and contributed to CBS Sunday Morning, which he will continue to do in a new, formal role as correspondent.

60 in 6 will bite off stories in six-minute episodes for easy mobile consumption.

"Seth has covered some of the most important stories of the last decade, and I can’t wait for him to start reporting for 60 in 6,” said Bill Owens, 60 Minutes executive producer. “Seth’s approach to telling stories is a perfect match for what we will do on Quibi.”