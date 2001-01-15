Do some Facetime
This page looks for interesting people and event stories in the media business. Please enclose a detailed description of an event, occurrence or quip, individuals who can be contacted for further comment, and photographs when possible. The biggest thing?
Make it timely. We don't want to write about history.
To submit items for consideration send them through conventional mail or e-mail your submissions to:
palleyne@cahners.com.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.