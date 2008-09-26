Do Not Disturb Is Fall’s First Casualty

Fox canceled Do Not Disturb, a sitcom starring Niecy Nash and Jerry O’Connell as employees at a once-swanky New York hotel, after just three episodes, the network confirmed Friday.

Fox has not decided what to do with the remaining four episodes that are in the can.

The series drew just a 1.6 rating, attracting an average of 4 million viewers per episode. For now, the network said it plans to run double episodes of fellow sitcom ‘Til Death, starring Brad Garrett, in Disturb’s place.