Do-it-yourself diversity
Kweisi Mfume (see above) also made some news of his own in Hollywood last week. The NAACP head is set to appear in an upcoming episode of UPN sitcom Moesha.
Mfume will play himself in the Nov. 6 episode in which he delivers a speech at Moesha Mitchell's fictional California University campus on the importance of voting. Election day's Nov. 7.
