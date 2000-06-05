Do I need 3-D glasses?
LOS ANGELES
3D Television Network, a Los Angeles-based 24-hour 3-D cable channel-Web site (3d.com), was looking to drum up interest in the channel at the NCTA convention in New Orleans last month. It has since signed deals with a couple of MSOs and says it is in talks with more.
The service features films converted to 3-D and new series-sports, nature-that showcase the technology (it is looking into extreme sports and has just signed a deal for a show from Endangered Species Magazine). According to one convention attendee, however, operators seemed particularly interested in the technology's potential for adult fare along the lines of swimsuit competitions. Go figure.
