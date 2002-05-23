DNA Files how-to in works

Trending

National Public Radio documentary The DNA Files received the
fourth annual "Peabody/Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Award for Excellence in
Health and Medical Reporting."

The five-part radio series on genetic science was produced by SoundVision and
hosted by John Hockenberry.

The series is being repackaged as a how-to on producing health and medical
programming, and it will be distributed free to TV and radio stations to encourage
their own medical-reporting efforts.