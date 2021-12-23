DMR OTT Channels Launched as VOD Apps on XBox One

DMR said it reached an agreement with Microsoft’s Xbox to launch six of DMR’s over-the-top channels as VOD apps on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

The six channels are Cinehouse, Retrocrush, AsianCrush, Cororo, KMTV and Midnight Pulp.

The Xbox launch continues distribution momentum for DMR, whose channels recently have also been added on platforms including Peacock, LG Channels, Vizio SmartCast, Redbox, and The Roku Channel.

“DMR’s new agreement with Microsoft is an exciting new benchmark for our company. Our six channels are joining a very select group of entertainment apps on the service which includes Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV, YouTube and Hulu,” said DMR CEO David Chu. “This marks our first launch on one of the leading global gaming platforms and Xbox has been the most requested outlet for these channels by our loyal fan base”

Each of the DMR channels are available on Xbox for free with advertising, or as an ad-free premium channel for as low as a $4.99/month per channel subscription.

The DMR channels have picked up distribution on other platforms.

RetroCrush launched its free linear channel in the U.S. on Peacock, LG Channels, Vizio SmartCast and Redbox. Also a RetroCrush-branded programming block is launching on Pluto TV.

Midnight Pulp launched a free linear channel on Vizio Smartcast and a VOD app on Vizio Smart TVs.

Cocoro also launched a free linear channel on Vizio SmartCast and KMTV launched its VOD app on Vizio Smart TVs.

DMR also launched Retrocrush, Midnight Pulp and AsianCrush channels in Canada on The Roku Channel.

This year DMR launched a dedicated social video division that is approaching a reach of 20 million across YouTube and Facebook alone, and continued to distribute anime and other titles from its vast library to its streaming platform partners. ■