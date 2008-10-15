D.L. Hughley Tapped By CNN

Comedian D.L. Hughley has been tapped by CNN to host a new weekend program. D.L. Hughley Breaks TheNews (working title)program will tape in New York before a live audience, and will feature Hughley’s comedic take on the week’s news as well as interviews with newsmakers.

“D.L. is a news junkie who is bursting with things to say about what is going on in the world – most of them funny, all of them thoughtful, none of them predictable,” said Jon Klein, president of CNN/U.S. in a statement “When you watch as much news as our audience does, there comes a time you just want to stop and laugh – and that time will be Saturday nights at 10 on CNN.”

Former Comedy Central and CBS executive and CNN producer Mitch Semel will serve as executive producer for CNN. D.L. Hughley Breaks The News will premiere on CNN Saturday October 25 at 10 p.m.