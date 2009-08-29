DJ AM Found Dead In N.Y.

DJ AM's unexpected death Friday left uncertain the fate of his upcoming MTV series.

The star, whose real name is Adam Goldstein, was found dead Friday evening in New York; media reports said investigators suspected the possibility of a drug overdose.

Goldstein's eight-episode series, Gone Too Far, was set to bow on Monday, Oct. 5. Execs from MTV and Ish Entertainment, which produces the show with Gigantic Prods., were scrambling late Friday to get more information on what had happened.

It was too soon to tell what might become of Gone Too Far, which had recently wrapped filming, producers said.

Goldstein and Blink 182 rocker Travis Barker were the only two survivors from a 2008 small plane crash in South Carolina.

Click here for the full story at Variety.com