DIY Seeks Show Host

DIY, the Scripps-owned cable network for do-it-yourselfers, is going on a "stud finder" search for the host, stud or stud-ette, of a home improvement series to launch in 2007.

DIY wants "charismatic, knowledgeable DIYers who can share their passion with our viewers."

Candidates can find out more about DIY's blueprint of the contest from www.DIYnetwork.com starting Aug. 15. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 30.

The winner and top finalists will be showcased in an hour special in early 2007. That winner, says DIY, will revealed live on a "national morning show" in October 2006.