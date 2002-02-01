DIY pens deal
Scripps Networks' Do It Yourself inked a distribution deal with Charter Communications Inc. to add 2 million new subscribers over the next two years.
DIY is available in about 10 million homes.
Scripps is launching a new lifestyle channel, Fine Living, in March.
