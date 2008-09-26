DIY to Dig More Man Caves

DIY Network set Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. for the debut of the second season of Man Caves.

The series, comprising 11 half-hours, features former National Football League player Tony Siragusa and home improver Jason Cameron showing various guys how to create the ultimate "hangouts" as they transform that basement room or apartment into a "man cave," with flat-screens for the big game, virtual driving ranges for the golf fan, or a table that combines a cooler, TV and humidor.

Among the show titles for the new season: “Pool, Poker and Plasma,” “Golf Garage” and “Rock & Roll Lounge.”