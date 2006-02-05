DIY Delivers Home Improvement

Scripps' do-it-yourself digital network DIY is blowing out its old multiple-genre schedule and replacing it with one heavy on home improvement in preparation for becoming Nielsen-rated in the fourth quarter. The goal is to refine DIY's brand, playing to a female audience during the day and targeting couples during prime time.

Beginning in the second quarter, DIY, currently in 35 million homes, will strip DIY to the Rescue seven nights a week at 8 and 8:30 p.m. ET. The show has had very limited play on DIY so far, but viewers have embraced it on Scripps' flagship HGTV, which has been running episodes on Saturday mornings.

DIY will also expand its own Saturday-morning home-improvement block; it will devote Monday through Wednesday nights to home-improvement shows and strip evening series Kitchen Renovations and Bathroom Renovations on weekdays. Of DIY's programming genres, including gardening, crafts and automotive, home improvement generates some of the highest Web traffic.